Voter Turnout In Will County Eclipses National Turnout
Voter turn out in Will County this year is even higher than the national average. Over 71% of all registered voters in Will County cast their ballots on Tuesday and the days prior to election day. Meanwhile the entire country’s voter turnout was 67-percent. In Will County, 332,000 voters cast their ballots out of over 463,000 registered voters.
More than 160-million Americans voted in the 2020 presidential election. A turnout rate of about 67-percent, the highest in more than a century.