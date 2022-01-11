Here are the latest headlines from the Forest Preserve District of Will County:
Vote for your favorite picture in the Preserve the Moment Photo Contest
Public voting is underway in the Forest Preserve’s annual photo contest. Judges chose eight monthly winners and now it’s time for the public to choose their favorite shot by voting on the District’s Facebook page, Facebook.com/WillCoForests. Two rounds of public voting will determine the 2021 contest winners.
Sign up for MLK day of service volunteer activities
Remove invasive species or pick up litter during the MLK Day of Service on Monday, January 17. Forest Preserve District volunteer activities will take place at Theodore Marsh in Crest Hill and along the Joliet Junction Trail in Joliet.
Renamed and refreshed: Compass newsletter will help you navigate nature
The Forest Preserve District’s newsletter, The Citizen, which debuted 40 years ago, has a new name, a refreshed look and a new mix of content that is designed to inform, entertain, inspire and educate readers. You can subscribe to The Compass with a click of a mouse to receive this weekly digital publication in your email inbox. Current subscribers to The Citizen do not need to sign up a second time to receive The Compass.
Shed your pandemic pounds with outdoor winter activities
Many of us gained weight during the pandemic due to stress and lockdowns, but even with more virus uncertainty looming, there are ways to stay healthy and to get back to a fitness routine.