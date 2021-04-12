Vote By Mail Ballots that have yet to be tabulated will be counted on April 14
Will County Clerk Lauren Staley Ferry announces that Vote By Mail Ballots that have yet to be tabulated will be counted at a post-election Central Count starting at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, April 14 in the Will County Board Room at 302 N. Chicago St. in downtown Joliet.
Vote By Mail Ballots that have yet to be tabulated are those that were received after the last Central Count on Friday, April 2.
Teams of Election Judges representing both the Republican and Democratic parties will remove the Vote By Mail Ballots from their envelopes so they can be fed into the tabulators during Central Count. Results will be added to the Election Night totals and posted online at thewillcountyclerk.com later that day.
As of Friday afternoon, the Will County Clerk’s Office reports having 3,770 Vote By Mail Ballots to tabulate at Central Count. However, that number will increase as Vote By Mail Ballots postmarked by Election Day continue to arrive at the Clerk’s Office.
To view a precinct-by-precinct list of ballots that will be tabulated at Central Count, visit the thewillcountyclerk.com and click on the red banner near the top of the home page.
Provisional Ballots will be tabulated starting at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, April 20 at the County Clerk’s Office. There were 96 Provisional Ballots cast on Election Day.