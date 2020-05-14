      Weather Alert

Volbeat releases the kraken with animated “Leviathan” video

May 14, 2020 @ 3:00pm

Republic RecordsVolbeat has shared a new video for “Leviathan,” a track off the band’s latest album, Rewind, Replay, Rebound.

True to the song’s title, the animated clip follows the adventures of a large underwater beast, which possibly forms a connection with the young boy who lives in the accompanying seaside town. You can watch it now streaming on YouTube.

In April, Volbeat premiered a live video for “Leviathan,” recorded during a show in Germany last year — you know, back when live shows were a thing.

Rewind, Replay, Rebound, which was released last August, also includes the singles “Last Day Under the Sun” and “Die to Live.”

