Volbeat releases the kraken with animated “Leviathan” video
Republic RecordsVolbeat has shared a new video for “Leviathan,” a track off the band’s latest album, Rewind, Replay, Rebound.
True to the song’s title, the animated clip follows the adventures of a large underwater beast, which possibly forms a connection with the young boy who lives in the accompanying seaside town. You can watch it now streaming on YouTube.
In April, Volbeat premiered a live video for “Leviathan,” recorded during a show in Germany last year — you know, back when live shows were a thing.
Rewind, Replay, Rebound, which was released last August, also includes the singles “Last Day Under the Sun” and “Die to Live.”
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.