Volbeat livestreaming 2011 ‘Live from Beyond Hell/Above Heaven’ concert film
Credit: Ross HalfinVolbeat will be livestreaming the band’s 2011 concert film Live from Beyond Hell/Above Heaven in its entirety this Friday.
Live from Beyond Hell/Above Heaven captures the Danish rockers’ November 2010 homecoming show in Copenhagen. It also includes selections from Volbeat’s 2011 set at Germany’s Rock am Ring festival, plus their 2011 headlining show at the House of Blues in Anaheim, California.
You can watch the stream starting Friday morning at 10 a.m. ET via the Volbeat YouTube channel, where it will stay up for 72 hours.
Volbeat released their latest album, Rewind, Replay, Rebound, last August. It includes the singles “Last Day Under the Sun” and “Die to Live.”
