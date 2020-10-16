Volbeat, Halestorm announce new live album releases
Credit: Ross HalfinWith the return of live concerts still in question for the time being, you can still rock out at home thanks to upcoming live albums from Volbeat and Halestorm.
Volbeat has announced the release of Rewind, Replay, Rebound: Live in Deutschland, a 27-song collection recorded during the Danish band’s tour of Germany in 2019.
“The German audience has always had a special place in our hearts, since the very beginning,” says frontman Michael Poulsen. “They have always supported us and still do. It’s amazing to see the impact the fans have had on Volbeat, we’ve become fans of theirs, too.”
For a preview of Live in Deutschland, you can check out a video for the live performance of “Cheapside Sloggers” streaming now on YouTube. The whole album arrives November 27.
Halestorm, meanwhile, is reissuing the band’s 2010 release Live in Philly on vinyl for the first time. The set was recorded at the TLA club in Pennsylvania just a year after Halestorm released their self-titled debut album in 2009.
“It was a time of discovering who we were, not just to ourselves…but who we were to the world,” recalls frontwoman Lzzy Hale. When I listen to this live album, I still remember the feeling of beautiful panic before hitting the stage at the TLA, a place where I had experienced the live shows of many of my idols as a young Pennsylvania girl.”
The Live in Philly reissue will be released December 11.
