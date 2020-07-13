Vivica A. Fox wants Zendaya to to play her daughter in ‘Kill Bill Vol. 3’

Leon Bennett/WireImageQuentin Tarantino has been teasing the possibility of a Kill Bill Vol. 3, and Vivica A. Fox, whose character Veronica Green was brutally murdered by Uma Thurman’s The Bride in Kill Bill Vol. 1, knows who she wants to star.
“Zendaya!” Fox tells NME.
Tarantino has hinted that the next installment would star Green’s daughter, Nikki, who wants to avenge her mother’s death. The character was originally portrayed by Ambrosia Kelley, but Fox says Zendaya would be a natural to play the more grown-up version.
“Her and Uma are both very tall, and it would just be kick-butt, and I love her.”
Fox is hoping that getting Zendaya on board would give Tarantino a push to get started on Vol. 3.
“Hopefully now we can put that out, like ‘Tarantino, cast Zendaya!’ And spark his interest to put it on the fast track,” says Fox.
By George Costantino
