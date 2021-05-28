Visitation Opens Up For Joliet Nursing Home
Earlier this month, WJOL listeners complained about the Salem Village Nursing Home visitation policy and the fact they were not allowed to go in and see their loved ones despite being fully vaccinated.
Salem Village officials tell WJOL they’re in their third week of a new visitation policy where family members can make an appointment to see their loved ones by calling the day before.
Appointment times are at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. but exceptions will be made per request.
Seventy-eight-percent of the residents have been vaccinated and nearly 60% of the employees. Salem will have another vaccination clinic on June 14th for residents and employees and will continue to have them every three weeks.