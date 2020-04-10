Viral Post of Toilet Paper “Cakes” Saves Finnish Bakery From Bankruptcy
A bakery in Finland that was on the verge of going under because of the coronavirus, was saved by a social media post featuring their unique toilet paper cakes that went viral. Bakery owner Sanna Lampinen said her business in the city of Ronttosrouva turned around after the image of her toilet paper roll cakes went viral, generating hundreds of new orders. Lampinen said she was on the verge of closing permanently, but the the new business not only kept her open, but allowed her to keep all her employees on the payroll as well, and she even had to hire two new people.