Viral Plainfield Halloween Display Back On But Only On Weekends

For someone who doesn’t know the Netflix series “Stranger Things,” a Plainfield Halloween display looks disturbing. It features the character Max Mayfield levitating in mid air above a cemetery. The mannequin is a dead wringer for the character who has long red hair in a ponytail and wears a light blue jacket and jeans. There has been a lot of traffic and the display was taken down Monday after a complaint from a neighbor, concerned about the traffic in the neighborhood.

The display has already received 14 million views on Tik Tok.

Although the address is Plainfield, the home is under the jurisdiction of Joliet.

The Joliet Police Department is aware of the popular and viral response to the Stranger Things display in the 1800 block of Whispering Oaks Court. Joliet Police Sgt. Dwayne English tells WJOL, “we recognize that such a response may create an inconvenience for residents of this neighborhood. Those who wish to visit the display are encouraged to be mindful where they park, and to respect the property of others.”

Since the display is on private property and not violating any ordnances or permits, the family can continue with their display.