Violinists Recreate “Titanic” Moment In Front Of Empty Toilet Paper Aisle

Mar 18, 2020 @ 4:52pm

A pair of UK violinists are updating a classic “Titanic” moment for the coronavirus panic. Inspired by the scene where musicians keep playing aboard the sinking ship, Bonnie Von Duyke and Emer Kinsella perform a stirring rendition of “Nearer My God To Thee” in front of an empty toilet paper aisle.  They even rock a pair of life jackets over their tuxedos. The duo hope their performance will “give other people hope and a laugh”, because otherwise “I’m about to cry”.

