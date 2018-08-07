Violence at Luke Bryan’s Denver Concert Leads to Hospitalizations

A violent fight broke out as fans were leaving the Luke Bryan concert at Mile High Stadium, the fight left three people “beaten up and unconscious,” according to one of the victim’s mother. The motive behind the incident is still unknown and an investigation is ongoing but the fight happened around 11:15 pm as people were leaving the stadium. One of the victims, an Army veteran, was so badly beaten that he had to have brain surgery and suffered internal bleeding. No arrests have been made as of Monday night.