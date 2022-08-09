Vince Gill To Be Honored With ‘CMT Giants’ Special

Vince Gill will be honored during the next installment of CMT Giants, it was announced on Thursday (August 4th) during Vince’s sold-out concert as part of his residency at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. The 90-minute special is set to premiere on Friday, September 16th at 9 p.m. ET on CMT. It will feature tributes and performances from Brad Paisley, Carrie Underwood, Chris Stapleton, Emmylou Harris, Keith Urban, Luke Combs, Maren Morris, Reba McEntire, Ricky Skaggs, Rodney Crowell and Sting.

CMT.com reports that since 1990 and his breakout hit “When I Call Your Name,” Vince has gone on to win 19 CMA Awards and 22 Grammy Awards. He’s a member of the Grand Ole Opry and the Country Music Hall of Fame.