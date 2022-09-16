Vince Gill Sings Never-Heard-Before Song He Wrote with Chris Stapleton
September 16, 2022 12:54PM CDT
More about:
During this year’s ACM Honors, Vince Gill performed a never-heard song he wrote with Chris Stapleton.
Prior to it’s debut, Vince offered a disclaimer that he and Stapleton weren’t too familiar with actually playing the song, because they hadn’t gotten much time to practice.
“You Don’t Want to Love a Man Like Me” is the first song written by Stapleton and Gill.
The 15th annual ACM Honors aired on Tuesday (September 13).