Vince Gill Sings Never-Heard-Before Song He Wrote with Chris Stapleton

During this year’s ACM Honors, Vince Gill performed a never-heard song he wrote with Chris Stapleton.

Prior to it’s debut, Vince offered a disclaimer that he and Stapleton weren’t too familiar with actually playing the song, because they hadn’t gotten much time to practice.

“You Don’t Want to Love a Man Like Me” is the first song written by Stapleton and Gill.

The 15th annual ACM Honors aired on Tuesday (September 13).