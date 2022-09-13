Village of Frankfort to host Open House for Proposed Sauk Trail Bike Path Project

The Village of Frankfort will host an Open House for the proposed Sauk Trail Bike Path project on Monday, September 19, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. in the Board Room at the Frankfort Village Hall

located at 432 W. Nebraska Street. Members of the public are invited to view maps of the proposed project and speak with Village staff and the Village’s engineering consultant.

The Village intends to apply for an Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program (ITEP) Grant for the proposed Sauk Trail Bike Path to complete a one-mile gap in the existing trail network. This

proposed project would connect the existing bike/walking path on the east side of Pfeiffer Road to the intersection of Sauk Trail and 80th Avenue directly across from Chelsea Intermediate School.

Information about the proposed project is available on the Village of Frankfort website www.frankfortil.org.