Video Shows Asphalt Being Dumped In Custer Township: Now IDOT Has To Clean It Up
IDOT was recording dumping asphalt on a rural road in Custer Township. An anonymous tip to WJOL says an IDOT driver dumped asphalt from the ripped up Rt. 53 in Joliet on a Coal City Road in Wilmington. The Road Commissioner for Custer Township Rick Hall does allow for any “clean fill” like dirt to be dumped certain roadways. But clean fill is not asphalt. WJOL has learned that IDOT is sending some trucks to haul their mistake out of Custer Township.
The amazing thing was that the Joliet viaduct where they were getting the asphalt was only about 2 blocks away from the former Vulcan Quarry on Route 53 where today they do take fill from IDOT and citizens and construction firms.