Video: Remembering the F-5 Tornado In Plainfield Thirty Years Ago
It was August 28,1990 between 3:15 p.m. and 3:45 p.m., a devastating tornado ripped a 16.4 mile path through portions of Kendall and Will counties in northern Illinois. The Plainfield tornado tragically killed 29 people, while injuring 353. To this day, it remains the only F-5/EF-5 tornado ever recorded in the United States during the month of August and the only F-5 tornado to strike the Chicago area. Do you recall this day and were you impacted by the tornado? Share your story on our Facebook page. Watch the video from the Joliet Area Historical Museum featuring WJOL’s Scott Slocum.