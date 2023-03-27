98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Video of the Year finalists revealed for the 2023 CMT Music Awards

March 27, 2023 12:30PM CDT
ABC

CMT has revealed the top six Video of the Year nominees vying for the highly coveted award at the 2023 CMT Music Awards.

The finalists are Blake Shelton‘s “No Body,” Carrie Underwood‘s “Hate My Heart,” Cody Johnson‘s “Human,” HARDY and Lainey Wilson‘s “wait in the truck,” Kane Brown and Katelyn Brown‘s “Thank God,” and Morgan Wallen‘s “You Proof.”

To view the full list of nominations and to vote for your Video of the Year nominees, visit the 2023 CMT Music Awards website. 

The 2023 CMT Music Awards air live on CBS April 2 at 8 p.m. ET. Livestreaming and on-demand streaming options will also be available via Paramount+.

