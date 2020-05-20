Video: Georgia Musician Raises Money During Mobile Music Tour And Gives To Restaurant Workers
A Canton, Georgia musician hopes to inspire local musicians to follow his lead. He performed on the back of his truck and took donations for his performance so he could share the proceeds with his favorite restaurant workers. Jason Phelps is a jingle writer, music producer and performer. The event was called the Bridgemill Care Mobile Music Tour. Phelps tells WJOL that he “wanted to do something positive and raise money for restaurant workers, servers, bartenders where I have performed near my neighborhood. Since folks were under a shelter in place order, I thought they must be missing seeing live music.” Phelps asked people in his neighborhood if they would be interested in having music in their cul de sacs. The response was overwhelming. He performed in 10 cul de sacs over two nights and raised over $9,600. He gave away, $3,217 per restaurant – 100% of the money raised.
Video and interview with Scott Slocum below. Click here for the WJOL interview.