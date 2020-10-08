Victoria Monet shares the “Touch Me” remix featuring Kehlani

Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty ImagesVictoria Monét returns with the remix to her Jaguar single, “Touch Me” featuring the one and only Kehlani.
Monét croons about being in the back seat of a car with a love interest on the sexy track, while Kehlani shares her side of what really went down.
“You begging me to make a move / I’m begging for a sip of juice / You bear my favorite kind of fruit/ You’re my favorite kind of muse,” sings Kehlani. “One day, when I get back to the world/ I’m gonna thank you on the stage.”
She said the “muse” deserves “every kind of praise” for teaching her “to pray” and for “loving all [her] ways.”
The “Touch Me” remix was released with a visualizer, which finds two women driving in a Porsche. The tattooed driver looks a lot like Kehlani’s tattoo sleeve, which added fuel to the 2018 rumor that she and the Jaguar singer previously dated.
Neither has confirmed or denied the relationship, yet, Kehlani referenced Monét on her It Was Good Until It Wasn’t cut “I Hate The Club.”
At the top of 2020, Monét mentioned she had fallen “in love with a girl” in an interview with UK publication Gay Times, even though she had a boyfriend at the time. Paired with her recent congratulatory Instagram post, fans now believe that girl was Kehlani herself.
In the caption, Monét wrote, “@Kehlani, it feels so nice to finally have music with you and not just about you lmao. Thank you for being all that you are.”
By Rachel George
