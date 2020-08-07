Victoria Monet releases her new EP ‘Jaguar’

Randy Holmes via Getty ImagesR&B singer Victoria Monet shares her new EP, Jaguar.
The enticing EP features nine banging tracks including her previous singles “Dive,” “A** Like That,” her disco-inspired track “Experience” with Khalid and SG Lewis, and the lead single, “Moment.“
Monet initially delayed the album in honor of Beyoncé and her eclectic Disney+ visual album, Black Is King, which premiered last week.
“Comparison has the power to compromise your integrity and your vision of self, so it is imperative not to look left or right, only up!” Victoria captioned the album’s trailer on Instagram. “What’s yours is already yours if you keep going. Remember, there are no shortcuts to true success.”
“Sometimes you gotta take the longer harder road, but as long as your destination never changes, it will always be your destiny,” Monet continued. “Here is a short film from the heart of the JAGUAR. I hope you interpret this for yourself and take from it what you need.”
Along with the EP comes with a music video to her single “Jaguar,” which arrives later today.
Jaguar is available everywhere.
By Rachel George
