Victoria Monet drops a new trailer, track list for her upcoming ‘Jaguar’ EP

The three-minute visual follows Monet has she takes a risk to see what’s on the other side of a mountain, fearful of the unknown but accepting of the challenge.
“Comparison has the power to compromise your integrity and your vision of self, so it is imperative not to look left or right, only up!” Victoria captioned the trailer. “What’s yours is already yours if you keep going. Remember, there are no shortcuts to true success.”
“Sometimes you gotta take the longer harder road, but as long as your destination never changes, it will always be your destiny,” Monet continued. “Here is a short film from the heart of the JAGUAR. I hope you interpret this for yourself and take from it what you need.”
The video ends with a preview of the EP’s nine tracks, including Monet’s previous singles “Moment,” “Dive,” “A** Like That,” and her disco-inspired single “Experience,” with Khalid and SG Lewis.
Victoria Monet recently delayed her new project in honor of Beyoncé and her upcoming Disney+ visual album, Black Is King, which arrives Friday.
“Well, I, the Jaguar, will be moving on over to August 7, where it’s safe. See you there, folks!” Victoria says in the video.
By Rachel George
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.