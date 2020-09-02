Veteran prog-rocker Eddie Jobson’s new Live album features songs by U.K., King Crimson & more
Courtesy of Eddie JobsonVeteran prog-rock violinist and keyboardist Eddie Jobson has released a new live album compiling performances he did with his all-star U-Z Project in recent years in various cities around the world.
Eddie Jobson –- Live, which is available now as a two-CD set, features renditions of songs by his old band U.K., as well as tunes by such other well-known prog-rock groups as King Crimson, Emerson, Lake & Palmer, Bruford and Mahavishnu Orchestra.
Among the musicians who played with Jobson at his U-Z Project shows were current King Crimson bassist Tony Levin, drummer Simon Phillips, ex-King Crimson guitarist Trey Gunn, journeyman prog-rock bassist Billy Sheehan, and former U.K. touring members Alex Machacek, Marco Minnemann, Mike Mangini and Greg Howe. In addition, late King Crimson, U.K. and Asia singer/bassist John Wetton made guest appearances.
The performances featured on the album were recorded at shows in Los Angeles, Boston, Tokyo, Russia and Poland.
Besides U.K., Jobson has played and/or recorded with such bands as Roxy Music, Frank Zappa, King Crimson and Jethro Tull. In 2019, he was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Roxy Music.
Here is the track list for Eddie Jobson -– Live:
Disc One
“Alaska”
“The Only Thing She Needs”
“Awakening”
“Nevermore”
“Rendezvous 6:02”
“Ice Festival”
“Theme of Secrets”
“Prelude”
“Presto Piano”
“In the Dead of Night”
“By the Light of Day”
“Presto Vivace”
“In the Dead of Night (Reprise)”
Disc Two
“Announcement (EJ)”
“Bitches Crystal”
“Violin/Stick Duo”
“Red”
“Carrying No Cross”
“Starless”
“Caesar’s Palace Blues”
“Forever Until Sunday”
By Matt Friedlander
