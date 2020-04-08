Vet Advises: Keep Cats Indoors – Safe from Coronavirus Transmission
Following the news that a tiger at the Bronx Zoo tested positive for COVID-19, some vets now advise that you keep your cat indoors.
While officials say that there is no real risk of your feline suffering with coronavirus; research is starting to show that there’s a transmission possibility from cat to cat – or cat to person.
Though the British Veterinary Association says that there isn’t any evidence that the disease has been passed from animals to humans, they do recommend that those with symptoms avoid their pets.
The possibility exists that an infected person could leave the virus on the fur of a cat who then goes outside and is touched by someone who can then become infected.