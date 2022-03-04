      Weather Alert

Very Warm This Weekend!

Mar 4, 2022 @ 2:05pm

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a steady temperature around 40.

Saturday: Windy and WARMER! And a high near 68. South winds to 30 mph…Rain holds off til after 7pm!….
(The record is 75-degrees in 1983 … But Saturday will still be in the top ten warmest March 5s of all time!)

Saturday Night: Showers likely between 9pm and 3am. Low around 44. Southwest winds to 35 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy……Rain re-develops by 9pm.

Monday: Raun mixed with with wet snow, with a high near 37.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 40.

