“Very Good Dad” – What One Boy Wants Most for Xmas. Here’s Why.
[If you or someone you know needs to escape domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Abuse Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.]
Safe Haven Shelter, a domestic violence shelter in Texas, shares a heart-breaking letter, that a seven-year-old has written to Santa Claus, this year. His mother found in his backpack.
The boy wrote “We had to leave our house. Dad was mad. We had to do all the chores. Dad got everything he wanted. Mom said it was time to leave and she was taking us to a safer place where we don’t have to be scared.”
The boy continued his letter to Santa with “Are you going to come this Christmas? We don’t have any of our stuff here.” Little Blake then asked Santa for “some chapter books, a dictionary, a compass, a watch, and a very, very, very, good dad.”
Reps for Safe Haven say that Blake’s letter shines a light on the effects of domestic violence, on the entire family. The shelter representatives also said that, while kids are out of school, for the holiday, they see an increased number of women and children who seek shelter. This particular shelter currently has 74 children and 45 women in-house. Safe Haven operates here, in Illinois, and keeps its shelter residents and locations safely confidential.
