Venice Restricts Number of People Allowed in Gondolas – So They Don’t Sink
"Boy sitting in gondola on Venice canal, Veneto, Italy"
It is the dream of many to ride a gondola in the canals of classically gorgeous Venice, Italy. But, as the ancient city reopens for tourism, during pandemic, some changes will surprise visitors… like this: The capacity of boats has been decreased.
It’s not because of social distancing. Gondola operators say that riders have gotten fatter, over the years. The president of Venice’s Gondola Association told CNN, “Over the last 10 years or so, tourists weigh more — and rather than having them step on a scale before they get on, we are limiting the number.”
One gondolier told a local newspaper, “(Tourists) from some countries, it’s like bombs loading on and when (the boat) is fully loaded, the hull sinks and water enters. Going forward with over half a ton of meat on board is dangerous.”
[Meat?! LOL]