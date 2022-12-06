98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Vehicle Theft Report During The School Day At Minooka High School Central Campus

December 6, 2022 6:13AM CST
Vehicle Theft Report During The School Day At Minooka High School Central Campus

Six Catalytic Converters were stolen from the Minooka High School Central Campus. It happened yesterday during lunchtime hour at around 12:30. The Minooka Community High School sent an email to parents and guardians yesterday. They’re working with the Minooka Police department and reviewing security footage. According to Minooka Police Chief Justin Meyer, the converters were taken both from teacher and student owned vehicles. Police are looking for a black sedan. The school is urging people to report any suspicious activity and to contact the Minooka Police Department.

