Vegetarian?  These Are the Best Cities for You

September 28, 2022 12:30PM CDT
Are you vegan or vegetarian? Find your herbivore haven in WalletHub‘s new ranking of veggie-friendly American cities.

100 of the biggest cities were analyzed according to affordability of a vegetarian lifestyle, diversity, quality, and events, like festivals and meetups.

Portland, Orlando, and Los Angeles are the top three cities for meat-free eaters.

The four worst cities to be a vegetarian are in California:  Fremont, Chula Vista, San Jose, and San Bernardino.

