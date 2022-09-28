Vegetarian? These Are the Best Cities for You
September 28, 2022 12:30PM CDT
Are you vegan or vegetarian? Find your herbivore haven in WalletHub‘s new ranking of veggie-friendly American cities.
100 of the biggest cities were analyzed according to affordability of a vegetarian lifestyle, diversity, quality, and events, like festivals and meetups.
Portland, Orlando, and Los Angeles are the top three cities for meat-free eaters.
The four worst cities to be a vegetarian are in California: Fremont, Chula Vista, San Jose, and San Bernardino.
