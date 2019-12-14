“Veganuary” Is the New January
If you’re looking to start the new year on a healthy note, try celebrating “Veganuary.”
It’s pronounced: “Vee-GAN-you-air-ee.”
If you’ve never heard of it, Veganuary is a non-profit effort, meant to encourage Americans to try a vegan diet, just for January… but, maybe even beyond that.
Why? To move away from having to kill an animal for protein – Vegans will encourage regular things like peanut butter, or beans or nuts or even eggs, to replace that protein.
The greater idea is to consider how violent our means of gaining protein has become, as a food system; and to just try doing what our ancestors did (and survived without obesity) to sustain themselves… gather.
The occasion was launched five years ago. Is it gaining interest? Well, according to its Program Director, “more than a quarter-million people took the pledge.”