Vegan Orange Chicken – Panda Express Tests the ‘Beyond Meat’ Treat
September 8, 2022 12:00PM CDT
Beginning in 2023, Panda Express will offer Vegan Beyond Orange Chicken.
Though, it will be available for a limited time, it will be on the menu at all 2300 locations.
Beyond Meat said in a statement, “We are thrilled to offer Beyond The Original Orange Chicken to consumers nationwide for the very first time.”
They add, “By partnering with Panda Express to introduce new and innovative plant-based options that deliver the delicious taste and experience of their iconic menu items, we’re enabling people to enjoy their favorite dishes with the upsides of plant-based meat.”