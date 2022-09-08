98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Vegan Orange Chicken – Panda Express Tests the ‘Beyond Meat’ Treat

September 8, 2022 12:00PM CDT
Beginning in 2023, Panda Express will offer Vegan Beyond Orange Chicken.

Though, it will be available for a limited time, it will be on the menu at all 2300 locations.

Beyond Meat said in a statement, “We are thrilled to offer Beyond The Original Orange Chicken to consumers nationwide for the very first time.”

They add, “By partnering with Panda Express to introduce new and innovative plant-based options that deliver the delicious taste and experience of their iconic menu items, we’re enabling people to enjoy their favorite dishes with the upsides of plant-based meat.”

 

