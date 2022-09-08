Vegan Orange Chicken – Panda Express Tests the ‘Beyond Meat’ Treat

Pork shish kebab isolated on white background, top view

Beginning in 2023, Panda Express will offer Vegan Beyond Orange Chicken.

Though, it will be available for a limited time, it will be on the menu at all 2300 locations.

Beyond Meat said in a statement, “We are thrilled to offer Beyond The Original Orange Chicken to consumers nationwide for the very first time.”

They add, “By partnering with Panda Express to introduce new and innovative plant-based options that deliver the delicious taste and experience of their iconic menu items, we’re enabling people to enjoy their favorite dishes with the upsides of plant-based meat.”