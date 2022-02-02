Vegan Buffalo Chicken Wings – Super Bowl LVI Treat?

Just in time for the NFL championship game, Super Bowl LVI, vegan food producer, LikeMeat, has launched all new vegan Buffalo Chicken Wings.
The wings will be available at thousands of retailers, around the country.
The wings are made from soy. They’re sold in family packs, complete with vegan Buffalo sauce, for dipping and tossing.
Last year, “Americans consumed nearly 1.4 billion wings—a number LikeMeat hopes to bring down drastically with the launch of its plant-based wings at an accessible retailers,” around the country.