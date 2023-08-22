98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Vegan Brand Unveils Pork Ribs – with Edible ‘Bones’

August 22, 2023 12:00PM CDT
Share
Vegan Brand Unveils Pork Ribs – with Edible ‘Bones’
barbeque bbq grill ribs

A plant-based brand has unveiled a pork rib product, which comes complete with edible vegan “bones.”

Slovenian company Juicy Marbles specializes in realistic whole cut meat products made with completely vegan ingredients.

The new product, plant-based ‘bone-in’ ribs, feature bones that are almost entirely made from protein.

The company states that once you’ve eaten the ribs, you can bake, fry or air-fry the bones into puffed, crispy snacks that contain as much protein as beef jerky.

The “ribs” are set for release in early 2024.

What other food innovations have you been waiting for?

More about:
#Bone-InRibs
#JuicyMarbles
#Meatless
#VeganRibs

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Boys Who Play Sports Get Less Anxiety, Depression - Not Same for Girls
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Students Do Better When They Study with a Dog
3

BLAKE SHELTON IS TEASING A FREE SHOW
4

Ashley McBryde Announces ‘The Devil I Know’ World Tour
5

THE ROUTE TO $180 MILLION

Recent Posts