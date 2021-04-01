Vax Up Bolingbrook: Residents Can Register To Get Vaccinated In Bolingbrook
Vax Up Bolingbrook is an initiative by Mayor Mary Alexander-Basta and the Village of Bolingbrook aiming to provide COVID-19 Vaccinations and resources to Bolingbrook residents by partnering with health departments, pharmacies, and other public safety officials.
After consistent and constant communication with the Will County Health Department, the Village of Bolingbrook is pleased to announce the approval of a COVID-19 vaccination clinic.
This clinic will be held Monday, April 5 – Thursday, April 8, 2021.
Interested residents should pre-register by filling out the form below, or call our Vaccine Hotline at (630) 226-8806. Click here for more information.
Bolingbrook Press Release