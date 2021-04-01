      Weather Alert

Vax Up Bolingbrook: Residents Can Register To Get Vaccinated In Bolingbrook

Apr 1, 2021 @ 6:20am

Vax Up Bolingbrook is an initiative by Mayor Mary Alexander-Basta and the Village of Bolingbrook aiming to provide COVID-19 Vaccinations and resources to Bolingbrook residents by partnering with health departments, pharmacies, and other public safety officials.

After consistent and constant communication with the Will County Health Department, the Village of Bolingbrook is pleased to announce the approval of a COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

This clinic will be held Monday, April 5 – Thursday, April 8, 2021.

Interested residents should pre-register by filling out the form below, or call our Vaccine Hotline at (630) 226-8806. Click here for more information.

Bolingbrook Press Release

 

Popular Posts
FRISKY FRIDAY FORUM: How You Use Your Phone May Reveal If You're Cheating
New mass vaccination site coming to Joliet
Off-Duty Joliet Police Officer Arrested for Domestic Battery
LIMITED Number of COVID Vaccines Available for 60+ Population in Will County
Several Vaccine Appointments Available in Wilmington