VanDuyne elected Forest Preserve District of Will County Board president
The Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Board of Commissioners elected Joe VanDuyne of Wilmington as president during the Board’s Dec. 14 reorganization meeting.
VanDuyne succeeds Kenneth Harris, who stepped in as president when former president Laurie Summers resigned from the Board in October 2019. Harris declined to seek re-election to the post.
VanDuyne is a union electrician who served as a Wilmington alderman from 2013-2017 before being elected to the Forest Preserve Board in 2018.
“As president, I would like to continue to provide top-notch amenities to all of the residents of Will County including those who enjoy running, bicycling, hiking, fishing, camping and so much more,” VanDuyne said. “With Will County being one of the fastest growing counties in Illinois, I think it is imperative that we also commit to continue to acquire land and to restore it to its natural state.”
VanDuyne said he personally appreciates the value of open space and how it improves the quality of life for county residents.
“Exercise is a daily part of my life, and it brings me joy to know our residents are also being health conscious, enjoying outdoor activities and getting fresh air.”
Also elected by the Board were: Rachel Ventura, vice president; Mica Freeman, secretary; and Tyler Marcum, treasurer.
Denise Winfrey will chair the operations committee, Harris will chair the finance committee and Margaret Tyson will serve as chair of the ad hoc rules committee.