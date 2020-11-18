Vampire Weekend's Chris Baio announces new solo album, 'Dead Hand Control'
GlassnoteVampire Weekend‘s Chris Baio has announced a new album under his Baio solo moniker.
The record is titled Dead Hand Control, and is due out January 29, 2021. Two songs from the album, “Endless Me, Endlessly” and “What Do You Say When I’m Not There?”, are out now on digital platforms.
Dead Hand Control is the third full-length Baio effort. It’s the follow-up to 2017’s Man of the World.
Vampire Weekend’s most recent album is 2019’s Father of the Bride.
Here’s the Dead Hand Control track list:
“Dead Hand Control”
“Endless Me, Endlessly”
“What Do You Say When I’m Not There?”
“Dead Hand”
“Take It from Me”
“Caisse Noire”
“Never Never Never”
“O.M.W.”
By Josh Johnson
