Valley View School District 365U Superintendent of Schools Rachel Kinder Shares School Plans with VVSD Families
On Monday, July 20 at 7 pm at Lukancic Middle School, the VVSD Board of Education will conduct their Regular Meeting and in that meeting, District Administration will present an overview of recommendations for the 2020-21 school year educational plan and outline what staff and families can expect as a next step moving forward.
The recommendation will be for a hybrid plan of in-school and remote instruction (for all levels, with the exception of Early Childhood) with the option for “remote only” education if families select this choice for their child. As directed by the Illinois State Board of Education, the recommendations will include planning for a return to remote-only learning should the need arise based on the ever evolving situation with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Due to the guidelines of the Restore Illinois Plan, there is a limit of 50 people allowed in the Lukancic Auditorium, and 50 people remotely viewing in the Lukancic Cafeteria. In order to accommodate as many people as possible, we are investigating how to make the meeting available via live streaming and will share
details with you when they are available.
Following the meeting, we will post the presentation slides and access to a video recording of the meeting on our website www.vvsd.org.
VVSD Press Release