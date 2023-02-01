98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Valentine’s Day Naked Scavenger Hunt

February 1, 2023 6:54AM CST
Getty Image

How about a naked scavenger hunt for you and your boo this Valentine’s Day? The Philadelphia Art Museum is offering the fun event, but it won’t be you that’s getting naked. It’s the statues that will be in the nude.  Watson Adventures runs the Naked Scavenger Hunt, which focuses on nudity in art, where it originated.  According to the press release for the scavenger hunt, attendees will find “Saints with shocking piercings, a sultry sea monster,  Exotic gods with many arms, and a Peeping Tom!”

