Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas: Love Doesn’t Have to Cost a Thing

Sometimes it’s not about the money, but the thought spend, behind the gift, for Valentines Day.

Here are ten things that you can do, on a little budget, but still show your love, big-time.

Make your valentine a hearty, yummy breakfast.

Leave a really nice note in their coat pocket so they’ll find it, randomly.

Surprise them with morning kisses.

Bake their favorite dessert.

Make your own game by writing down questions like “Where did we have our first kiss?” or “What’s was our first favorite restaurant?” See if your answers match. 🙂

Print out screenshots of your cutest text messages, which may have been forgotten.

Get word magnets for the fridge, and arrange cute phrases for them to wake up to.

Clean their entire place.

Fill up their gas tank and leave a sticky note on the dashboard.

Write the ultimate dating bucket list, to attempt, together.

Good options! What no-cost Valentine’s surprise are you planning? What was your best one?