Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas: Love Doesn’t Have to Cost a Thing
February 11, 2024 10:24AM CST
Sometimes it’s not about the money, but the thought spend, behind the gift, for Valentines Day.
Here are ten things that you can do, on a little budget, but still show your love, big-time.
- Make your valentine a hearty, yummy breakfast.
- Leave a really nice note in their coat pocket so they’ll find it, randomly.
- Surprise them with morning kisses.
- Bake their favorite dessert.
- Make your own game by writing down questions like “Where did we have our first kiss?” or “What’s was our first favorite restaurant?” See if your answers match. 🙂
- Print out screenshots of your cutest text messages, which may have been forgotten.
- Get word magnets for the fridge, and arrange cute phrases for them to wake up to.
- Clean their entire place.
- Fill up their gas tank and leave a sticky note on the dashboard.
- Write the ultimate dating bucket list, to attempt, together.
Good options! What no-cost Valentine’s surprise are you planning? What was your best one?
