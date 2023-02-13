Valentine Treat in Bed – Would You Curl Up with Food to Celebrate?
Eating in bed? Top list of foods Americans will eat in bed this Valentine’s Day… Mostly Breakfast Items
A OnePoll study of 2,000 Americans found 47% have eaten snacks or meals in their own bed, with 85% planning or hoping for breakfast in bed this Valentine’s Day. But when you break that number down, 69% plan to do it for a loved one – but only 16% would welcome it. Is it a wasted effort?
According to one researcher: “Having the first meal of the day in bed, especially with a partner, has for a long time been seen as a romantic gesture and many of us plan to start Valentine’s Day this year doing just that.”
However, 52-percent say it’s just too messy. Some add that it will attract insects and rodents, especially if it’s crumby. 72-percent have had to throw out bedding, after a messy meal.
26-percent of us say it’s lazy. But 44% say it’s romantic.
The study was commissioned by bakery company StPierre.
And, yes, that’s a bed bug.