Valentine Treat in Bed – Would You Curl Up with Food to Celebrate?

According to one researcher: “Having the first meal of the day in bed, especially with a partner, has for a long time been seen as a romantic gesture and many of us plan to start Valentine’s Day this year doing just that.”

However, 52-percent say it’s just too messy. Some add that it will attract insects and rodents, especially if it’s crumby. 72-percent have had to throw out bedding, after a messy meal.

26-percent of us say it’s lazy. But 44% say it’s romantic.

The study was commissioned by bakery company StPierre.

And, yes, that’s a bed bug.