Valentine Date? THIS Is Considered Essential

58% of young adults say dessert is an essential part of a Valentines Day date. That’s according to a survey of 2,000 Gen Z-ers and millennials.

Chocolate-covered strawberries, cheesecake, and chocolate mousse are clear favorites; while more unusual desserts include key lime pie or a candied apple.

My aunt used to tell my sister and me that “men just love key lime pie.” It does seem to be true, almost always… not sure how she knew that.

31% of Millennials plan an overnight getaway for Valentines Day. 20% of all respondents opt for a romantic night in.

“Valentine’s Day has always been a candy-centric holiday, with a sweet gift being the perfect way to show your love to your significant other,” Teruhiro Kawabe of Morinaga America said.

