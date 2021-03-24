Vaccine Site In Wilmington Open For Business
Already waiting in line to be vaccinated at a new site in Will County. The Wilmington vaccination site opened Tuesday and is open through Saturday. Getting vaccines closer to where people live in different parts of Will County is the goal according to Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant. Next week a Monee vaccination site will open. Again all sites are by appointment only but there is now more choice other than the Joliet West Field House or Silver Cross Hospital. The Will County Health Department is asking people to register and look for appointments with other partner vaccine sites. Click here for more information.