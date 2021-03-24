      Weather Alert

Vaccine Site In Wilmington Open For Business

Mar 24, 2021 @ 10:49am

Already waiting in line to be vaccinated at a new site in Will County. The Wilmington vaccination site opened Tuesday and is open through Saturday. Getting vaccines closer to where people live in different parts of Will County is the goal according to Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant. Next week a Monee vaccination site will open. Again all sites are by appointment only but there is now more choice other than the Joliet West Field House or Silver Cross Hospital. The Will County Health Department is asking people to register and look for appointments with other partner vaccine sites. Click here for more information.

Popular Posts
Troy School District 30-C Donates Breakfast, Lunches to Joliet Fire Department
Garth Brooks, Tim McGraw and Tracy Lawrence Were Once Bridesmen for the Same Wedding
Joliet Police Crisis Negotiators Help End Night of Terror
Gwen Stefani Says Being Nominated with Blake for an ACM Is 'Monumental and Exciting'.
FRISKY FRIDAY FORUM: Would You Run a Background Check of a Potential Date? Tinder Will Help.