      Weather Alert

Vaccine Availability Through Grundy Health Department

Apr 12, 2021 @ 8:07am

The Grundy County Health Department encouraging residents to make their vaccine appointment. Please see the links below for vaccination appointments for this week, starting tomorrow, Tuesday, April 13th.   Appointments are now open.

Clinics for the week of April 19 to be determined by Tuesday, 04/20.

Tuesday, April 13             Pfizer (Dose 1 only)
Must be 16 years old, and eligible per the State of Illinois.
Must also be accompanied by parent or legal guardian if under 18 years old.
https://events.juvare.com/IL-IDPH/b0945cfe-d719-4979-82ff-57dd5ffa299f/

Wednesday, April 14       Moderna (Dose 1 only)
Must be 18 years old, and eligible per the State of Illinois.
https://events.juvare.com/IL-IDPH/594ae12d-36c2-4813-bda1-e57a33eb7c73/

Thursday, April 15           Pfizer (Dose 1 only)
Must be 16 years old, and eligible per the State of Illinois.
Must also be accompanied by parent or legal guardian if under 18 years old.
https://events.juvare.com/IL-IDPH/2f6264ce-18db-442d-881c-5df439a305eb/

Friday, April 16                 Pfizer (Dose 1 only)
Must be 16 years old, and eligible per the State of Illinois.
Must also be accompanied by parent or legal guardian if under 18 years old.
https://events.juvare.com/IL-IDPH/9921b2d5-b7d3-41ec-9501-d6584af224a8/

COVID-19 Vaccine 2nd Dose Appointments
Please bring Photo ID and COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card to your Dose 2 appointment.

Saturday, April 17            Moderna (Dose 2 only)
Must be 18 years old, and eligible per the State of Illinois.
https://events.juvare.com/IL-IDPH/67538cb3-a3b5-4746-83cc-6778b5b49b86/

Popular Posts
FRISKY FRIDAY FACT: Cooking Is a Top American Turn-On
Paranormal Tours rise again at Rialto Square Theatre in Joliet.
Luke Bryan Verifies: Katy Perry Offers Proof She "Quit" Shaving her Legs - Since She Gave Birth
Election Night 2021 saw old and new faces win elected office in Will County.
Prizes to eat in Joliet!