Vaccine Availability Through Grundy Health Department
The Grundy County Health Department encouraging residents to make their vaccine appointment. Please see the links below for vaccination appointments for this week, starting tomorrow, Tuesday, April 13th. Appointments are now open.
Clinics for the week of April 19 to be determined by Tuesday, 04/20.
Tuesday, April 13 Pfizer (Dose 1 only)
Must be 16 years old, and eligible per the State of Illinois.
Must also be accompanied by parent or legal guardian if under 18 years old.
https://events.juvare.com/IL-IDPH/b0945cfe-d719-4979-82ff-57dd5ffa299f/
Wednesday, April 14 Moderna (Dose 1 only)
Must be 18 years old, and eligible per the State of Illinois.
https://events.juvare.com/IL-IDPH/594ae12d-36c2-4813-bda1-e57a33eb7c73/
Thursday, April 15 Pfizer (Dose 1 only)
Must be 16 years old, and eligible per the State of Illinois.
Must also be accompanied by parent or legal guardian if under 18 years old.
https://events.juvare.com/IL-IDPH/2f6264ce-18db-442d-881c-5df439a305eb/
Friday, April 16 Pfizer (Dose 1 only)
Must be 16 years old, and eligible per the State of Illinois.
Must also be accompanied by parent or legal guardian if under 18 years old.
https://events.juvare.com/IL-IDPH/9921b2d5-b7d3-41ec-9501-d6584af224a8/
COVID-19 Vaccine 2nd Dose Appointments
Please bring Photo ID and COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card to your Dose 2 appointment.
Saturday, April 17 Moderna (Dose 2 only)
Must be 18 years old, and eligible per the State of Illinois.
https://events.juvare.com/IL-IDPH/67538cb3-a3b5-4746-83cc-6778b5b49b86/