Vaccine Appointments Available Today At Joliet West
There are openings for a vaccine appointment today and tomorrow at Joliet West High School. If you’re free today and tomorrow, make an appointment here. Vaccine appointments range from 10:15 am to 12:45 pm today and tomorrow.
This is a first does clinic for Will County residents only!
ID must be shown. You must be 18 and over to receive the Moderna vaccine and 16 and over with a parent/guardian to receive the Pfizer vaccine. You must have an appointment and bring your QR code. This is not a walk in clinic! Please show up during your time slot. Enter the parking lot off of Glenwood Ave by the tennis courts. Go to the back of the parking lot and enter in door 14.