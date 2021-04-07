LISTEN
Vaccine Appointments Available In Tinley Park
Apr 7, 2021 @ 6:28am
Kodocare Pharmacy is hosting a COVID vaccination Thursday, April 8th at St. Colettas 18350 Crossing Dr. Tinley Park.
This is for 1st doses of Pfizer
To book an appointment or info on vaccination clinics visit
www.kodocare.com
