      Weather Alert

Vaccine Appointments Available In Tinley Park

Apr 7, 2021 @ 6:28am

Kodocare Pharmacy is hosting a COVID vaccination Thursday, April  8th at St. Colettas 18350 Crossing Dr. Tinley Park.
This is for 1st doses of Pfizer
To book an appointment or info on vaccination clinics visit www.kodocare.com
Popular Posts
I-80 repairs will require overnight lane closures.
Travis Tritt Offers Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Some Marriage Advice (He's a 3-Timer, Like Blake)
Miranda Lambert, Kid Rock And Sam Williams Join Hank Williams Jr For Surprise Performance
1200 Vaccine Appointments Available at Joliet West This Tuesday
18-Year-Old Male Shot and Killed in Joliet