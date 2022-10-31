Utility work to require eastbound I-80 lane closure next week

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that testing to a utility pipeline along Interstate 80, in Joliet, will require a temporary daytime closure of one eastbound lane between Houbolt/Hollywood Road and Illinois 7 (Larkin Avenue) next week.

Starting Monday, Oct. 31, through Thursday, Nov. 3, eastbound I-80’s left lane will be closed between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., weather permitting.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits and be on the alert for workers and equipment.