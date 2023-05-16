USPS Warning: Fake Postage Stamps – Is Your Mail a ‘No-Show’?

USPS Warns About Fake Postage Stamps

Did your Mother’s Day card get returned in the mail? If it was actually returned, you may be more lucky than you think.

You may have been scammed by a counterfeit postage stamp.

The U.S. Postal Service says it’s encountered a surge of fake stamps, across the country.

They’re often sold online by scammers offering a great price for a book of stamps, which turn out to be fakes.

The USPS says you should only buy stamps at the post office, itself, or from approved vendors (like Jewel, or another grocery store or shipping store).

Letters or packages with counterfeit postage will be considered “abandoned,” which means that the USPS can open or destroy them, if necessary. If it’s returned, at least you got it back.