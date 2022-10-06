98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

USPS Announces Shipping Deadlines, Package Tips Ahead of Holiday Season

October 6, 2022 6:08PM CDT
The United States Parcel Service is preparing for the holidays. There will be an increase in prices until January 22, 2023.

The busiest time of year starts two weeks before Christmas with foot traffic at the post office beginning to increase the week of December 5.

Here are some dates to keep in mind:
Dec 17 USPS Retail Ground service
Dec 17 First-Class Mail service including greeting cards
Dec 17 First-Class packages
Dec 19 Priority Mail
Dec 23 Priority Mail Express

