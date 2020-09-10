Usher reveals his commitment issues on his new single “Bad Habits”
RCA RecordsUsher reveals his true feelings about love and relationships with his new song and video for “Bad Habits.”
“I love love. I’m just bad at it/ I just can’t escape all of these bad habits / I’ve had one too many one nights / I keep messing up my love life,” Usher sings.
The multi-Grammy-winning R&B singer is fighting for love in the song’s music video, something he’s often struggled with in the past. He asks that you pray for him because, like everyone else, he truly wants love.
“If you knew how bad I wish that I could love you, babe,” he croons before a breakdown of his formidable dance moves. And at 41 years old, Usher’s still got it.
“Bad Habits” is the follow-up to Usher’s powerful and emotional song about the social and racial injustices, “I Cry,” and his chart-topping single “Don’t Waste My Time,” featuring Ella Mai, which landed at #1 on Billboard’s Adult R&B chart.
Fans will be happy to know Usher has been working on his ninth studio album, after teasing fans earlier this year with a “Confessions Part III” performance.
By Rachel George
