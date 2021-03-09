USF Welcomes Activist Clover Hogan to Speak on Climate Crisis
The University of St. Francis (USF) welcomes climate activist Clover Hogan for a special Earth Month presentation titled “Mobilizing the Next Generation of Leaders to Step Up, Rather than Shut Down, in the Face of Climate Crisis” on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. The presentation, which will take place virtually over Zoom, will begin at 3 p.m.
“I used to think that to be an environmentalist, I’d have to chain myself to trees and ride zodiacs into the path of whaling ships. But I’m a bit too word-nerdy for that. I found my place when I started investigating some of our planet’s most dangerous enemies: Apathy. Pessimism. Green-washing. Tokenism. By educating myself, I overcame my own mindset hurdles, and quickly realized that I wanted to help others do the same.”
About Clover Hogan
Clover Hogan is a 21-year-old climate activist, researcher on eco-anxiety, and the founder of Force of Nature – a youth-led organization empowering Gen Z to step up, rather than shut down, in the face of the climate crisis.
At 16, Clover was lobbying decision-makers at the Paris climate meeting when she realized that the threat greater even than climate change was the universal feeling of powerlessness in the face of it. She made it her mission to mobilize mindsets. After graduating from the Green School in Indonesia, Clover worked with Impossible Foods CEO Pat O. Brown on national youth strategy, consulted multinationals alongside John Elkington, global authority on business as a force for good, before launching Force of Nature. Her team helps young people turn anxiety into agency. Through virtual classrooms and campaigns, their 2020 ambition is to activate a global network of young activists ready to inspire change from their living rooms.
In June, Clover launched the Force of Nature podcast, a 9-part series with ordinary people doing extraordinary things to save the planet: from the woman who started a global movement out of her backyard; to the lawyer responsible for the world’s most historic climate agreement; and a three-time Nobel Peace Prize nominee.
Clover is also campaign strategist for #MyEcoResolution, serves as a trustee to Global Action Plan, and is on the advisory board of the National Community Lottery’s Climate Action Fund.